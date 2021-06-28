Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 305,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

