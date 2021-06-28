Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$5.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS CRLFF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

