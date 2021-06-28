Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

