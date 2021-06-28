Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$30,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 763,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,291,400.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 492,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,369. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -91.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$4.85.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.