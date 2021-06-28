Cosmos Price Up 0.9% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.59 or 0.00030918 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $155.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,202.51 or 0.99894897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

