Exosis Price Tops $0.0496 on Top Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Exosis has a market cap of $25,597.92 and $14.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,238.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.84 or 0.06097925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.44 or 0.01467484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00396334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00622303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00455570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00324424 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.