BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BABB stock remained flat at $$0.79 on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.