Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,069. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50. Silgan has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.