Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $49.35

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 301,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,972. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.