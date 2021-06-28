CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,688. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CGI will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.