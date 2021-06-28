Stipend Tops One Day Volume of $515.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Stipend has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $641,044.20 and $515.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,202.51 or 0.99894897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00379689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00893528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00381122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003887 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,564,928 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

