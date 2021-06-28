$388.32 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.27 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $339.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 342,689 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

