Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0055

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $3,727.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00381122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015863 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.01268825 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,911,458 coins and its circulating supply is 428,651,022 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

