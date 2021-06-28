Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,882.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $511.30 million, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 405,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,233,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 4.49. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.