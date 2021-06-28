Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Drops By 83.3%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of CPPSF remained flat at $$51.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. Cassiopea has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $59.00.
Cassiopea Company Profile
