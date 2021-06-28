Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Drops By 83.3%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CPPSF remained flat at $$51.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. Cassiopea has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $59.00.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

