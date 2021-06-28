Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research note released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

APLT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,401. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,487 shares of company stock valued at $227,732. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 701,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

