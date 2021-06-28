Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PDRDY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $44.73. 60,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,726. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $44.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

PDRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

