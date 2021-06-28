Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Drops By 84.8%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,787. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.
About Cipherloc
