Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Drops By 84.8%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,787. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

