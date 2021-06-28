TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,676.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $142,676.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,290.40 or 1.00160397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

