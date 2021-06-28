Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 55,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,879. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

