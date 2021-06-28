Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $63.90

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.90.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,634 shares of company stock worth $4,338,471 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.