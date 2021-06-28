8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 26,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.