SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,528. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.