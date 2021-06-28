MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Billion

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce $16.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.55 billion and the lowest is $15.98 billion. MetLife posted sales of $13.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.14 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 276,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,474. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

