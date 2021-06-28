Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $781,491.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,769,616 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.