Stafi Hits Market Cap of $7.66 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Stafi has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $6.78 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001995 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00211832 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.