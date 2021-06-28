Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 7.4%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.76. 4,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 214,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,107,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

