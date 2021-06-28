The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in June

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,600 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 14,991,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,082,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SPRWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down previously from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SPRWF remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 575,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,565. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

