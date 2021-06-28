RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.75.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

