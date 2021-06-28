Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 558,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27.

TPZEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

