-$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.24) and the highest is ($1.56). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($6.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

