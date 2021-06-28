Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EQXWF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 35,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

