Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGOL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,452. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

