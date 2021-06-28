Short Interest in hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Decreases By 97.6%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPTO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.37. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,599. hopTo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 26.36%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

