Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RYMDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,540. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24. Relay Medical has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.72.
Relay Medical Company Profile
