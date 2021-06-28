Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $63.23. 195,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

