$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $251.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.74 million and the lowest is $247.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16.

Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

