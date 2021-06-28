Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $198.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.29.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $238.79. 7,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

