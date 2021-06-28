EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in June

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHVVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. 1,475,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,840. EHAVE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

EHAVE Company Profile

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

