Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 485.0% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RUPRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.