Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,789,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,586,530,000 after buying an additional 861,570 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,051,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.83. 199,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

