Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $167.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.02. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

