-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soliton.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLY. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter worth $4,176,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soliton by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soliton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOLY remained flat at $$22.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,104. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.