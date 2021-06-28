Phore Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $6,221.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00391567 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,383,901 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

