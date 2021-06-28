Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $20.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,259. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

