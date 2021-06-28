$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.21 billion and the highest is $6.42 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 329.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $28.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 853,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

