-$0.93 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

NYSE H traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 10,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,300. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

