Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,698.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $17,698.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00227429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00702048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,815,419 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

