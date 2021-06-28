The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 13,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 374,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
