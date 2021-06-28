South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

SJI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 20,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

